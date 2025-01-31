Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 2.16%, up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.07, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% fall in NIFTY and a 8.55% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.07, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has dropped around 11.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 133.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 278.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

