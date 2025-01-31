Triveni Turbine Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 651.4, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.54% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% drop in NIFTY and a 8.55% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 651.4, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Triveni Turbine Ltd has slipped around 13.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 73.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

