Hitachi Energy India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12553, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.06% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% slide in NIFTY and a 8.55% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12553, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has slipped around 18.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 164.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

