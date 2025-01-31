SJVN Ltd spurts 2.7%, up for third straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 97.2, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.55% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.2, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. SJVN Ltd has dropped around 12.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.37, up 4.15% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

