Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 233.88 points or 1.81% at 13184.38 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, TD Power Systems Ltd (up 6.28%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 5.72%),Jindal Saw Ltd (up 5.28%),Sat Industries Ltd (up 5.01%),Yuken India Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dynamic Cables Ltd (up 4.53%), Power Mech Projects Ltd (up 4.41%), Advait Energy Transitions Limited (up 4.4%), Skipper Ltd (up 4.29%), and ABB India Ltd (up 4.25%).

On the other hand, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (down 11.73%), Welspun Enterprises Ltd (down 8.47%), and Triveni Turbine Ltd (down 5.62%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 509.55 or 1.04% at 49721.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 171.44 points or 1.16% at 14894.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 211.35 points or 0.9% at 23572.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 729.35 points or 0.94% at 77916.09.

On BSE,2388 shares were trading in green, 699 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

