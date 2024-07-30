Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 189.18 points or 2.31% at 8387.18 at 09:35 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.46%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.74%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.4%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.32%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.91%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.77%), NHPC Ltd (up 1%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.8%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.39%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.36%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.21%) moved lower.

At 09:35 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 353.94 or 0.64% at 55282.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 75.62 points or 0.46% at 16606.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16 points or 0.06% at 24852.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 72.76 points or 0.09% at 81428.6.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1029 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

