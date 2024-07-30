RVNL edges higher after emerging as the lowest bidder for Himachal Pradesh-based project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 1.30% to Rs 614.55 after the company said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a tender floated by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL).

The project involves 'development of distribution infrastructure at Central Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme'.

RVNL will have 24 months to complete this project. The total value of the aforementioned contract is Rs 739.07 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.