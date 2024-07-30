Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 150.3 points or 2.34% at 6583.56 at 09:35 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, CESC Ltd (up 4.58%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.74%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.4%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.32%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PTC India Ltd (up 2.28%), EMS Ltd (up 2.05%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.97%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.91%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 1.77%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 1.1%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.63%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.38%) turned lower.

At 09:35 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 353.94 or 0.64% at 55282.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 75.62 points or 0.46% at 16606.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16 points or 0.06% at 24852.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 72.76 points or 0.09% at 81428.6.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1029 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

