Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 1.89%

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 1.89% today to trade at Rs 1300. The BSE Realty index is up 0.95% to quote at 8621.08. The index is down 0.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.1% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 90.05 % over last one year compared to the 22.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 3.75% over last one month compared to 0.16% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 791 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18073 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1451.9 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 551 on 09 Aug 2023.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

