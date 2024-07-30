Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 584.48 points or 0.97% at 60568.93 at 09:35 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 4.9%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.26%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.72%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.66%),Blue Star Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.57%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.33%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.16%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (down 0.63%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.41%) turned lower.

At 09:35 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 353.94 or 0.64% at 55282.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 75.62 points or 0.46% at 16606.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16 points or 0.06% at 24852.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 72.76 points or 0.09% at 81428.6.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1029 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

