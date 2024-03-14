Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks rise

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 124.9 points or 2% at 6361.65 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.21%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 7.12%),NHPC Ltd (up 5.63%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.82%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.5%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.16%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.92%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.46%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.03%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.17%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.16%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 25.84 or 0.04% at 72736.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.35 points or 0.02% at 21994.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 548.62 points or 1.35% at 41190.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.86 points or 0.85% at 12861.6.

On BSE,1952 shares were trading in green, 1187 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

