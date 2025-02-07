PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 139.25 croreNet profit of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 139.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales139.25122.36 14 OPM %10.057.04 -PBDT10.575.14 106 PBT1.92-3.57 LP NP1.62-2.67 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content