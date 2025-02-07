Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 139.25 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 139.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 122.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales139.25122.36 14 OPM %10.057.04 -PBDT10.575.14 106 PBT1.92-3.57 LP NP1.62-2.67 LP

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

