Prabhat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Prabhat Securities reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 101.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

