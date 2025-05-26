Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Net Loss of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.22 -27 0.740.68 9 OPM %-25.00-18.18 --17.57-20.59 - PBDT-0.040.07 PL -0.09-0.01 -800 PBT-0.040.07 PL -0.09-0.01 -800 NP-0.04-12.42 100 -0.09-12.50 99

