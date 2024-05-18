Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.93% to Rs 143.76 crore

Net profit of Kotyark Industries declined 11.08% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 83.93% to Rs 143.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.81% to Rs 22.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.88% to Rs 270.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

143.7678.16270.99130.9917.0324.8016.4118.7721.7617.5838.8621.3015.3116.5830.6019.3511.4012.8222.2014.34

