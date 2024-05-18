Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 83.93% to Rs 143.76 crore

Net profit of Kotyark Industries declined 11.08% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 83.93% to Rs 143.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.81% to Rs 22.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.88% to Rs 270.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales143.7678.16 84 270.99130.99 107 OPM %17.0324.80 -16.4118.77 - PBDT21.7617.58 24 38.8621.30 82 PBT15.3116.58 -8 30.6019.35 58 NP11.4012.82 -11 22.2014.34 55

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

