Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 121.65 croreNet profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 101.53% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 121.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.42% to Rs 14.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.96% to Rs 432.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
