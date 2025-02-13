Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.97% to Rs 33.96 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 33.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.9664.041.50-5.29-1.39-9.42-8.33-18.55-8.33-18.55

