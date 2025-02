Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 109.70% to Rs 45.40 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 25.00% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 109.70% to Rs 45.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.45.4021.6512.207.345.182.674.492.413.002.40

