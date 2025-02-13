Vishwaraj Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 97.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.27% to Rs 93.20 crore

Net profit of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries declined 97.98% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.27% to Rs 93.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.20106.2418.5240.844.4536.970.6333.120.6331.24

