Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 1107.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.67% to Rs 190.43 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 1107.16% to Rs 40.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 190.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.10% to Rs 54.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.08% to Rs 865.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1031.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

