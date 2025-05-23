Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 60.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.08% to Rs 1048.65 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim declined 60.79% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.08% to Rs 1048.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 579.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.50% to Rs 33.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.44% to Rs 3546.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2010.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

