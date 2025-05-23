Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 25.57% in the March 2025 quarter

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 25.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 25.57% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.33% to Rs 18.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 89.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.9221.89 -14 89.8084.02 7 OPM %13.9012.56 -17.1019.54 - PBDT5.504.98 10 24.7623.88 4 PBT4.664.11 13 21.3020.37 5 NP3.833.05 26 18.5116.05 15

