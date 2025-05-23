United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 25.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 25.57% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.33% to Rs 18.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 89.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

