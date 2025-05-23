Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.40% to Rs 91.21 crore

Net loss of Panchmahal Steel reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 91.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.12% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 383.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 427.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

