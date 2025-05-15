Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 28.34 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 4.78% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.13% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 109.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.3427.40 3 109.4897.88 12 OPM %16.8317.30 -14.1815.09 - PBDT4.875.20 -6 16.9017.82 -5 PBT3.273.96 -17 10.9812.67 -13 NP2.792.93 -5 9.5110.24 -7

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

