Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 28.34 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 4.78% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.13% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 109.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

28.3427.40109.4897.8816.8317.3014.1815.094.875.2016.9017.823.273.9610.9812.672.792.939.5110.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News