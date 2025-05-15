Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 28.34 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 4.78% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.13% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 109.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
