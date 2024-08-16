Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 85.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.89% to Rs 35.90 crore

Net profit of Prestige Projects Pvt declined 85.35% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 90.89% to Rs 35.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 393.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.90393.90113.6532.2913.5079.0013.2079.008.6058.70

