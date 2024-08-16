Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 85.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.89% to Rs 35.90 croreNet profit of Prestige Projects Pvt declined 85.35% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 90.89% to Rs 35.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 393.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.90393.90 -91 OPM %113.6532.29 -PBDT13.5079.00 -83 PBT13.2079.00 -83 NP8.6058.70 -85
