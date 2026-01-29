Pricol to incorporate wholly owned subsidiary named Pricol Autotech

Pricol at its board meeting held today (29th January 2026) has approved incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in India in the name of Pricol Autotech or such other name as may be approved by authorities, for the operational convenience.
The proposed WOS will engage in the business of manufacturing and/or distribution of electronic components catering to automotive as well as non-automotive applications.
