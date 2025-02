Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 1.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 1316.30 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 1.17% to Rs 131.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 132.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 1316.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1257.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1316.301257.2615.4915.93215.06202.83188.12178.13131.31132.87

