Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 136.48 croreNet profit of Suraj Estate Developers declined 4.99% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 136.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.39% to Rs 100.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.21% to Rs 549.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
