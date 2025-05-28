Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 42.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 36.40 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 42.20% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 36.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.97% to Rs 4.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 131.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36.4032.02131.98119.265.0810.025.006.714.596.5210.508.833.555.406.144.122.784.814.193.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News