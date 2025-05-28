Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 42.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 42.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 36.40 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 42.20% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 36.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.97% to Rs 4.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 131.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.4032.02 14 131.98119.26 11 OPM %5.0810.02 -5.006.71 - PBDT4.596.52 -30 10.508.83 19 PBT3.555.40 -34 6.144.12 49 NP2.784.81 -42 4.193.81 10

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

