Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 42.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.68% to Rs 36.40 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics declined 42.20% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.68% to Rs 36.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.97% to Rs 4.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 131.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content