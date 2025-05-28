Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 57.49% in the March 2025 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 57.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 45.67 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications declined 57.49% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 45.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.22% to Rs 24.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 186.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.6743.93 4 186.71178.14 5 OPM %6.5919.83 -15.6314.63 - PBDT4.119.42 -56 32.9827.96 18 PBT4.069.37 -57 32.7727.75 18 NP2.956.94 -57 24.4620.69 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 29.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the March 2025 quarter

TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 202.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story