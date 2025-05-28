ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 57.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 45.67 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications declined 57.49% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 45.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.22% to Rs 24.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 186.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

45.6743.93186.71178.146.5919.8315.6314.634.119.4232.9827.964.069.3732.7727.752.956.9424.4620.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News