KSE standalone net profit rises 83.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 391.81 crore

Net profit of KSE rose 83.78% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 391.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 418.51% to Rs 91.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 1649.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1683.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

391.81416.581649.531683.4911.696.317.291.9048.8127.07125.8333.0847.1225.73120.2128.3434.7918.9391.3117.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News