KSE standalone net profit rises 83.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 391.81 croreNet profit of KSE rose 83.78% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 391.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 418.51% to Rs 91.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 1649.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1683.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
