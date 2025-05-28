Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.08% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.500.55 -9 1.832.13 -14 OPM %029.09 -06.57 - PBDT00.15 -100 00.19 -100 PBT-0.110.02 PL -0.110.06 PL NP-0.110.02 PL -0.110.06 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

