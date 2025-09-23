Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from Acuite Ratings

SpiceJet receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from Acuite Ratings

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
SpiceJet has received a second credit rating upgrade in a month, signalling the company's improved credit profile, strengthened liquidity position and sustained focus on financial discipline. Acuite Ratings and Research has upgraded the airline's long term credit rating to BB (Stable) from BB- (Stable). The short term credit rating has been reaffirmed at A4+.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

