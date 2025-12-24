ITC Ltd gains for fifth session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 407.5, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55348.65, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.02 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 407.6, down 0.11% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 9.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 25.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.