Indices trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares tumble

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in mid-afternoon trade, amid foreign institutional investors (FII) selling and Sensex's weekly derivatives expiry today. Market participants will closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark.

Oil & gas shares declined after witnessing buying demand for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 115.14 points or 0.14% to 85,411.90. The Nifty 50 index fell 35.85 points or 0.14% to 26,141.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.02%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,833 shares rose and 2,260 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.57% to 9.23. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index declined 0.64% to 11,973.95. The Index rose 1.73% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. Indraprastha Gas (down 1.18%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.06%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 1%), Mahanagar Gas (down 0.98%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.89%), Reliance Industries (down 0.79%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.78%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.69%), Gujarat Gas (down 0.4%) and Oil India (down 0.39%) declined.

Economy: On 23 December 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that on a review of current liquidity, it has decided to conduct the operations to inject liquidity into the banking system. It includes open market operations (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on December 29, 2025, January 05, 2026, January 12, 2026, and January 22, 2026 and USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of 3 years to be held on January 13, 2026.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 1.28% to 6.552 compared with previous session close of 6.637. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.7550 compared with its close of 89.6300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 1.22% to Rs 138,416. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.26% to 98.01. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.26% to 4.158. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement fell 4 cents or 0.06% to $62.03 a barrel.