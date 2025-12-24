REC Ltd soars 0.58%, gains for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 356.25, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.37% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% jump in NIFTY and a 16.39% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27584.55, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 356.3, up 0.48% on the day. REC Ltd is down 31.37% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% jump in NIFTY and a 16.39% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.