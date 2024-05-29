Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 76.60% to Rs 4.68 crore

Net loss of Prismx Global Ventures reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.60% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.682.65 77 12.7313.48 -6 OPM %-43.3836.60 --163.39-9.05 - PBDT-0.481.97 PL -15.825.96 PL PBT-0.491.09 PL -15.865.04 PL NP-0.420.18 PL -16.704.13 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

