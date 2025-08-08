State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.33% to Rs 125728.68 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 9.71% to Rs 21201.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19324.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.33% to Rs 125728.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118242.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.125728.68118242.4552.6854.3329229.1226427.7729229.1226427.7721201.4719324.96

