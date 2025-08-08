Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 14.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 83.56 crore

Net profit of Synergy Green Industries rose 14.58% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.83.5678.7613.5713.158.517.105.144.073.382.95

