JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 3868.94 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 21.80% to Rs 165.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 3868.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3639.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3868.943639.0810.3913.74309.07403.35195.49290.80165.35211.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News