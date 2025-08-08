West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of West Leisure Resorts declined 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.360.5258.3365.380.210.340.210.340.180.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News