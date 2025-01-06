Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 0.73% over last one month compared to 1.62% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 2% today to trade at Rs 1319.2. The BSE Realty index is up 0.91% to quote at 8255.11. The index is down 1.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 1.63% and SignatureGlobal India Ltd added 1.62% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 23.65 % over last one year compared to the 10.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 0.73% over last one month compared to 1.62% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.97% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 139 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11572 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1451.9 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 826.3 on 13 Mar 2024.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

