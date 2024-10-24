ACC consolidated net profit declines 48.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 4613.52 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 48.52% to Rs 199.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 387.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 4613.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4434.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4613.524434.739.4512.39561.34732.20319.04519.40199.66387.85

