Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises for third straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 14149.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.66% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% slide in NIFTY and a 3.02% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14149.95, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has slipped around 4.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52360.45, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4275 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7260 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

