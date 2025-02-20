HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3868.6, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% jump in NIFTY and a 12.43% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3868.6, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has slipped around 4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23456.2, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

