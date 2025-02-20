Marico Ltd soars 1.12%

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 642.05, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.02% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52360.45, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

