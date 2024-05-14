Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Warren Tea reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.17 -100 057.62 -100 OPM %0-1621.37 -0-44.31 - PBDT-1.77-14.94 88 -1.03-22.91 96 PBT-1.85-15.08 88 -1.39-24.46 94 NP-0.144.64 PL 0.29-3.63 LP

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

