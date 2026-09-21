KPI Green Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and Embassy Developments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2026.

KPI Green Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and Embassy Developments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 September 2026.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd soared 14.10% to Rs 559.15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18050 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd spiked 11.11% to Rs 316. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66405 shares in the past one month. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd surged 10.23% to Rs 16.92. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 123.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.82 lakh shares in the past one month. Patanjali Foods Ltd jumped 8.10% to Rs 392.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.