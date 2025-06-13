Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infra secures new orders worth Rs 117-cr

Diamond Power Infra secures new orders worth Rs 117-cr

Jun 13 2025
Diamond Power Infrastructure announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 116.71 crore, covering projects related to battery energy storage systems, smart metering, and highway infrastructure.

According to the companys exchange filing, these new orders contribute to a robust outstanding order book of Rs 1,554.08 crore, which is scheduled to be executed by 31 March 2026.

Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) was one of the oldest cable and conductor manufacturers in India and one of the fastest-growing FMEG companies. DPIL had been acquired through the NCLT process by the GSEC-Monarch Group.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 46.9% to Rs 7.66 crore on a 148.4% surge in net sales to Rs 333.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.40% to Rs 100.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

