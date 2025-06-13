Diamond Power Infra secures new orders worth Rs 117-cr

Diamond Power Infrastructure announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 116.71 crore, covering projects related to battery energy storage systems, smart metering, and highway infrastructure.According to the companys exchange filing, these new orders contribute to a robust outstanding order book of Rs 1,554.08 crore, which is scheduled to be executed by 31 March 2026.
Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) was one of the oldest cable and conductor manufacturers in India and one of the fastest-growing FMEG companies. DPIL had been acquired through the NCLT process by the GSEC-Monarch Group.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 46.9% to Rs 7.66 crore on a 148.4% surge in net sales to Rs 333.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter rose 0.40% to Rs 100.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app