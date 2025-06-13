RPP Infra gains on bagging Rs 283-cr LoA from UPSIDA Kanpur

RPP Infra Projects advanced 2% to Rs 137.70 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance worth Rs 282.88 crore from the principal general manager UPSIDA Complex Kanpur.

As per the exchange filing, the LoA pertains to the development of the UPSIDA industrial area at Bharapachpera, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

The said project is valued at Rs 282.88 crore, and it will be executed within 18 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 14.3% to Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 13.61 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 345.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.